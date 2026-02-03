Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) versus Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $467.08 million 0.01 $3.99 million ($14.98) -0.21 Health and Happiness (H&H) International $1.82 billion 0.57 N/A N/A N/A

Sadot Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -2.81% -41.55% -11.56% Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Health and Happiness (H&H) International beats Sadot Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and processing of meat, fruit, vegetable powder, candy, special nutritional food, and nutritional products; marketing and distribution of organic baby food; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. Further, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults, pet food, and nutritional supplements for pets; online sale and provision of software and information technology; and packaging services, as well as research, development, procurement and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skin care and sports nutrition products for adults. It provides its products under the Healthy Times, Biostime Changsha, Farmland, Swisse, Aurelia, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold, Dodie, and Good Gout brand names. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

