Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Evotec stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Evotec by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

