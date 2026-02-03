Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $669,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 291.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter.

SPYI opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

