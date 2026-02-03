Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $669,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 291.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 4.6%
SPYI opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.