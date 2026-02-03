Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,600 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

