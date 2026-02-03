Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Acquired by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

