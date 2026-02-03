Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.34 Million in APA Corporation $APA

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. APA comprises 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 49.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after buying an additional 806,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in APA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.74.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

