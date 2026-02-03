PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.67. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — PepsiCo reported $2.26 EPS (vs. $2.24 est.) and revenue of $29.34B (vs. ~$28.96B est.), driven by pricing and productivity that offset softer volumes; management reiterated its FY2026 outlook. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return boost — PepsiCo raised its dividend and authorized up to $10 billion in share buybacks, supporting EPS per-share prospects and returning cash to shareholders. RTT News: Dividend & Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Product/market pockets showing resilience — international soda demand and U.S. low‑sugar beverages were cited as growth drivers, helping revenue outperformance. Reuters: Resilient Sodas
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue gains were largely price-driven — management said price increases and productivity offset falling demand for snacks and drinks, a positive near-term margin lever but a warning sign on volume momentum. Yahoo Finance: Price Hikes Offset Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market positioning ahead of the print fueled volatility — several previews and analyst note updates raised expectations into the release, increasing sensitivity to forward guidance and margin signals. Benzinga: Analyst Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Price-cut announcement for snacks — WSJ reports PepsiCo will cut prices on Doritos and other snacks to deliver “more value,” a strategic move to regain volume that could pressure margins if sustained. WSJ: Price Cuts for Snacks
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.