Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 227,407 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation $VABK

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,407 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 465.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $226.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 23.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Virginia National Bankshares from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virginia National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services across its regional footprint.

Its product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings. On the lending side, Virginia National Bank provides commercial loans, business lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate mortgages, construction financing and consumer installment loans.

