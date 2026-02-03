Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 34,087 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

