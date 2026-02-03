80,000 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Acquired by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,500,652,000 after buying an additional 58,995,198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,058,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,981 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,384,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,947,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3456 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Featured Stories

