JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.01 and traded as low as GBX 399.79. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 411, with a volume of 158,070 shares.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £220.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Mandy Donald purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £4,712.50. Also, insider Shefaly Yogendra purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £1,885. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $1,508,000 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

The next big thing starts small

The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.

Key points

Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.

Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.

Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.

