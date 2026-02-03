Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,902,808 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 22,510,412 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,240,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,240,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 144,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.58. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

