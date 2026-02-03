Trustmark Corporation $TRMK Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,070 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 86.7% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. Trustmark Corporation has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $43.55.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

