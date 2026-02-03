Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.83.

A number of research firms have commented on HMSO. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 405 to GBX 409 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 155,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £502,969.14. Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 279,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total value of £862,107.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,391 shares of company stock valued at $167,046,462. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 356.44 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 219.20 and a one year high of GBX 362.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

