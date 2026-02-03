BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) vs. Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Head to Head Analysis

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BingEx has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of -3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BingEx and Jayud Global Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $4.02 billion 0.04 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -318.00 Jayud Global Logistics $575.29 million 0.01 -$6.90 million N/A N/A

Jayud Global Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BingEx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BingEx and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00 Jayud Global Logistics 1 0 0 0 1.00

BingEx presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 47.80%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BingEx beats Jayud Global Logistics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

