SelectQuote (SLQT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $530.7260 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SelectQuote stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 699.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 112,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 463.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

SelectQuote, Inc (NYSE: SLQT) is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

