Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.37 and traded as high as GBX 0.49. Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.46, with a volume of 51,321,242 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1 target price on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodal Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1.

Kodal Minerals Trading Down 2.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.18) EPS for the quarter.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

