Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 29.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,984 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 32,393 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

