Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 29.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,984 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 32,393 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $22.77.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
