Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 125,673 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 145,859 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ALCO opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Alico has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.60.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 334.35%. Analysts anticipate that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alico by 28.2% during the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 248,136 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alico by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 67,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 131,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

