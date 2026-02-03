Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.84 and traded as high as GBX 209.80. Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 209.80, with a volume of 677,410 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £940.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts predict that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We’ll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes – and much more.

