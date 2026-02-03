Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.59 and traded as high as GBX 0.75. Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.65, with a volume of 783,618 shares traded.

Thor Energy Trading Down 6.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Thor Energy Company Profile

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

