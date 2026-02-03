AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.02 and traded as high as GBX 12.12. AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 11.40, with a volume of 4,291,238 shares trading hands.

AFC Energy Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.94.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc (AIM: AFC) is a leading provider of ammonia-based low carbon hydrogen production and hydrogen-to-power solutions. Our market-leading decentralised ammonia cracker and fuel cell generator products are engineered to unlock the low carbon hydrogen market by meeting customers’ needs with scalable, reliable supplies of low carbon hydrogen and power that enable them to decarbonise at a price that is commercially viable and without reliance on government subsidies or incentives.

Our core strategy is to develop and deploy products that enable the production of scalable, reliable supplies of clean hydrogen at commercially viable prices and without reliance on government subsidies or incentives, through our proprietary, decentralised and modular ammonia cracker technology, and to provide low carbon, off grid power solutions with our fuel cell generators that are competitive with, and capable of displacing, diesel generators on a total cost of ownership basis.

We are focused on the successful commercial rollout of our core product suite and on creating significant shareholder value by converting our growing opportunity pipeline into contracted orders and delivering sustained revenue growth.

