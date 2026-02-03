Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Head-To-Head Survey

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,031.15% -603.21% -112.53% Carbon Streaming -24,852.70% -4.10% -3.94%

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $15.15 million 50.59 -$152.26 million ($5.32) -2.40 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 50.42 -$67.37 million ($0.35) -1.88

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.68%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

