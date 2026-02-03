Head-To-Head Survey: Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) vs. E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) and Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Radio One shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Radio One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Radio One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 0.99% 9.82% 1.68% Radio One -32.55% 1.85% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 1 1 1 0 2.00 Radio One 1 0 0 0 1.00

E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $5.95, indicating a potential upside of 69.52%. Given E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Radio One.

Risk & Volatility

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radio One has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Radio One”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.32 billion 0.13 $87.60 million ($0.44) -7.98 Radio One $449.67 million 0.12 -$105.39 million ($28.40) -0.43

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Radio One. E.W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radio One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Radio One on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

