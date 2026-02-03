Organigram Global (OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $73.3780 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million. Organigram Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. On average, analysts expect Organigram Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGI stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.60. Organigram Global has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Organigram Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Organigram Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Organigram Global by 1,678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organigram Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Organigram Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) is a licensed producer of cannabis and hemp products headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Founded in 2013, the company operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility spanning more than one million square feet. Organigram holds licenses from Health Canada to produce and sell both medical and adult-use cannabis, and it pursues Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification to support international exports.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses dried flower, pre-rolled joints, cannabis oils, capsules and soft gels, as well as vapourizer cartridges and extracts.

