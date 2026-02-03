KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:KREF opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 423.43 and a quick ratio of 423.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 386,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,485.17. This trade represents a 3.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $1,033,634.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $431,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 250.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.