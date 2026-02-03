Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Saputo has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $30.89.

Saputo Inc, trading on OTC Markets under the symbol SAPIF, is a Canada‐based dairy processor engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a broad array of dairy products. The company’s portfolio spans cheese, fluid milk, cultured products such as yogurt and sour cream, and a range of dairy ingredients including whey proteins and lactose. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Saputo serves both retail consumers and foodservice clients, supplying branded and private‐label offerings in North America and beyond.

Founded in 1954 by the Saputo family, the company has grown from a single cheesemaking facility into one of the world’s largest dairy processors.

