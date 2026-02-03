LCI Industries (LCII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $913.0410 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $151.85.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 57.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 358.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

