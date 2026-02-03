Cantaloupe (CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $84.9230 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:05 PM ET.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $795.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 1,695,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cantaloupe by 346.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,503,453 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 60.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,173,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,748 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $10,384,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at $7,017,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

