Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

