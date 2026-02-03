Post (POST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $2.1759 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Post has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

View Our Latest Report on Post

More Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst preview notes Post benefits from continued strength in Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail volumes, which supports top-line momentum and helps offset some commodity pressure. POST’s Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Will the Stock Extend Its Beat Streak?

Analyst preview notes Post benefits from continued strength in Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail volumes, which supports top-line momentum and helps offset some commodity pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is focused on the upcoming Q1 report and whether Post can keep its recent beat streak — the preview flags seasonality and segment mix as key variables for the quarter. POST’s Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Will the Stock Extend Its Beat Streak?

Market attention is focused on the upcoming Q1 report and whether Post can keep its recent beat streak — the preview flags seasonality and segment mix as key variables for the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn a normalized egg supply will likely weigh on near-term EBITDA margins for the coming quarter, creating downside risk and encouraging some profit-taking ahead of results. POST’s Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Will the Stock Extend Its Beat Streak?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This represents a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Post by 119.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.