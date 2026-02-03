GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at C$58.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.56. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$56.76 and a 1 year high of C$71.82. The stock has a market cap of C$20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services.

