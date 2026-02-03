First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $186.2040 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $97,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $67.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

