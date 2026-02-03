Green Plains (GPRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $536.5610 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $812.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 62.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 58,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 559,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 229,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $297,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Green Plains and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

