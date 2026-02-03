QuinStreet (QNST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $275.0690 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QNST opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 213.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 486,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 190.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 525,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 344,714 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 832,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 268,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 87.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 243,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 76.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 540,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 234,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

