Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $65.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.3333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Celsius by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Celsius by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The company’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

