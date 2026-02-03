Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 132,411 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 189,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 8.9%

COWZ opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

