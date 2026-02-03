IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,100 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

