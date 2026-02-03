Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $336.13 and last traded at $330.9350, with a volume of 67482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.28.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.45%.

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,251.21. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,453.50. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $3,670,025. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 194.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

