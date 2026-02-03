Raymond James Financial Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$110.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$94.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.35.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.18.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of C$959.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

