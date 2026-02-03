Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marcus & Millichap traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.1420, with a volume of 141070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 316.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $137,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.91 million, a PE ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $193.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

