Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.48 and last traded at C$27.36, with a volume of 269156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.23.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,140. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.