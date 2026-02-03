Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$64.50 and last traded at C$64.50, with a volume of 279902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$57.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.75.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 3.7%

Loblaw Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.50, for a total value of C$2,427,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,696 shares in the company, valued at C$9,739,912. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $6,092,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.