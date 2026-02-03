Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,117,661 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 8,816,510 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,884,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,884,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk Stock Up 2.0%

SNDK traded up $13.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $678.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,292,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,238. Sandisk has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion and a PE ratio of -89.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.63 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

