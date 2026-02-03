Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,729 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 10,406 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synlogic stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 2,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,063. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

