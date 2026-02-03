Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$42.35 and last traded at C$42.37, with a volume of 114785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Natl Bk Canada lowered Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.86.

Altus Group Trading Down 10.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Brennan sold 93,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.99, for a total transaction of C$5,073,710.25. Following the sale, the director owned 2,364,956 shares in the company, valued at C$127,683,974.44. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael Gordon bought 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,043.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,943.50. This trade represents a 171.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 177,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,490. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

