Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 55741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

