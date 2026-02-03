AES Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 28,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,024 call options.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,641,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 406.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in AES by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in AES by 50.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 448.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

