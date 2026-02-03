Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of SMCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 32,501,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,900,639. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.
- Positive Sentiment: Street forecasts call for very large top‑line growth (roughly +80% y/y); strong revenue expectations are the main bullish catalyst. Super Micro Computer Reports After the Close, and Wall Street Expects 82% Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts project Q2 revenue around $10.4B (more than double year‑ago) with EPS near $0.49 — expectations that could drive a sharp move if management confirms AI-driven demand. Super Micro Computer earnings expected to reflect strong AI infrastructure momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Product/platform traction (AI‑GPU servers, Blackwell/B300 platforms, DCBBS) is cited as the operational growth engine supporting the upbeat revenue outlook. Traction in AI-GPU Platform and DCBBS to Propel SMCI’s Q2 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy and a $55 price target, signaling conviction among some brokers if execution and guidance are strong. Benzinga / Tickerreport coverage of Rosenblatt rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings writeups summarize Street expectations and note that results/guidance will be the key short‑term driver; these pieces provide context but don’t move the needle absent surprise. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: What to Expect from Earnings Tuesday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups on analyst views and whether institutions will look past recent market cap moves — informative background for investors positioning into the print. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Super Micro Computer Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Credibility and governance concerns are resurfacing in previews — any comments from management on past issues or inconsistent messaging could hurt the stock. Super Micro earnings preview: credibility on trial
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn results could swing sharply: margins, supply‑chain constraints, inventory levels and cash‑flow stresses are the primary downside risks to watch in the report and guidance. SMCI Q2 earnings preview: what to expect
Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
