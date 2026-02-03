Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 32,501,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,900,639. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $3,326,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

