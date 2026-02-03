AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,522,025 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 8,969,390 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,775,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,775,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

